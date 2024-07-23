Ogun Court Sentences Six Fraudsters for Money Laundering and Impersonation

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully secured convictions for six individuals before Justice A. A. Okeke of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convicted individuals are Aladeusi Korede Seun, Akande Habeeb Kunle, Aliu Faleti Opeyemi, Oseni Suleimon, Tobiloba Ebhodaghe Wadiale, and Shedrack Obioma.

They were arraigned on Friday, 19 July 2024, on separate charges related to money laundering and impersonation. These charges contravene Section 18 (2) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and Section 22 (2)(iv) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022. All six defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following their guilty pleas, prosecution counsel R. A. Abdulrasheed requested that the court impose appropriate sentences.

In delivering the judgement, Justice Okeke issued the following sentences:

Aladeusi Korede Seun was sentenced to two months imprisonment for each count, with the sentences to run consecutively. The court also ordered the forfeiture of his iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, and smart wristwatch to the Federal Government.

Akande Habeeb Kunle received a one-month prison term for each count, to run consecutively. His iPhone 13 was ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Aliu Faleti Opeyemi was sentenced to two months' imprisonment for each count, with the sentences to run consecutively. His iPhone 14 Pro Max was also ordered to be forfeited.

Oseni Suleimon received a three-month prison term for each of the two counts, for a total of six months. His Galaxy S20 Ultra and HP Laptop were ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Tobiloba Ebhodaghe Wadiale was sentenced to two months imprisonment for each count, with the sentences to run consecutively. His Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max were ordered to be forfeited.

Shedrack Obioma was sentenced to one month in prison for each count, with the sentences to run consecutively.

These convictions underscore the EFCC’s continued commitment to combating financial crimes and upholding the rule of law.