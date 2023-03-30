Ogun: INEC issues Certificates of Return to Abiodun, legislators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Thursday presented Certificate of Return to Governor Dapo Abiodun, winner of the March governorship election.

Abiodun received the certificate at the media centre within the INEC headquarters in Abeokuta.

Also, the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and 25 House of Assembly members-elect received their Certificates of Return from INEC.

The certificate presentation was supervised by Prof. Kunle Ajayi, the National Commissioner in charge of Ogun, Osun and Ondo States.

Speaking, Ajayi commended Ogun people on the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the elections.