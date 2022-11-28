Ogun PDP: Appeal Court reinstates All Candidates, sets aside Federal High Court Judgement

The Court of Appeal, Ibadan division sets aside the judgment of Justice O. Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court on 27th September 2022 delivered in favour of Prince Segun Seriki.

The appellate court dismissed the objection of Prince Segun Seriki claiming non-personal service of notice of appeal.

After which the appellate court went to the merits of the substantive matter, the court affirmed that only a National body of the party can nominate and conduct a primary election of the party.

The appellate court also ruled that Bamgbose has no right to conduct a primary election because it can not benefit from Buba’s judgement 636 of 2016

The court also affirmed that it is the exclusive right of the National body of the party to conduct a primary therefore Prince Seriki and Bamgbose conducted an illegal and unlawful primary. This is unknown to law and it is in nullity.

The court also ruled that Prince Segun Seriki and Bamgbose had no locus standi to approach the court on the PDP primaries since his acclaimed conducted primary was not recognized by law.

The appeal court, therefore, set aside the judgment of Justice O. Oguntoyinbo that the Federal High lacked jurisdiction to have entertained the suit filed by appellants who had no locus standi and directed all parties involved including INEC to follow the decision of the court. This reinstates all candidates of PDP in Ogun State.

The court allowed all the appeals made by PDP in the suit