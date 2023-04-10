Ogun tribunal must not be compromised — PDP, APC trade words

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to compromise the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal.

The PDP made this warning after filing its petition to challenge the victory of the APC in the March 18 governorship election.

InfoStride News recalls that the candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu, submitted his petition on Friday, asking the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election.

But Ogun APC in a statement by its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said the ruling party took cognisance of Adebutu’s claims when he went to file the petition, advising him that “he should not intimidate or stampede the tribunal with his immoral and unethical boasts as if the Honourable Justices are pliable and or in his pockets.”

Oladunjoye asked Adebutu’s lawyers to be professional enough to advise him against “this ignoble attitude, knowing full well that a case is determined by the relevant laws, facts and evidence and not based on the fantasies, whims and caprices of any of the parties, no matter how plausible.”

Oladunjoye said Adebutu and the PDP “should expect our response.”

Reacting, the PDP spokesman in Ogun, Akinloye Bankole, said: “Tunde Oladunjoye cannot advise us on how we choose to conduct our petition at the tribunal. As a matter of fact, they should take their shoddy ways away far from the tribunal. The tribunal must neither be compromised nor contaminated.”