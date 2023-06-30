Women Tempt Davido Because He Is Rich And Famous – Comrade Israel Joe

Nigerian activist, Comrade Israel Joe has come out to say that most married men who are financially comfortable have more than two girlfriends. He recently had his say after blasting those dragging Davido over alleged pregnancy scandal, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees a lot of married men dragging Davido for impregnating his American girlfriend, but the fact is that most married men do that on a steady.

Joe added that when one is a public figure with lots of money, they will know the true meaning of temptation.

His words, “I see a lot of married men dragging Davido for impregnating his American girlfriend.

Most married men who are just comfortable have more than two girlfriends outside their wives, but they are the first to throw tantrums at any public figure who made such mistakes.

These married men don’t even have enough monies but are only living a comfortable life. Try, be a public figure and absolutely wealthy, you will know the true meaning of temptation. Self control on that space is also difficult though, not impossible.

Both single and married wømen would be in your DM, day and night just for an opportunity to have you.

Men who are more guilty than Davido are still dragging him. Make una change because na who dem catch be thief.

Leave the dragging for women and ladies. Even some ladies who have done several abørtiôns for married men are still dragging.”