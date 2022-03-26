Ogunaike, Sopelola, Others Declared Oluwole As The Consensus Candidate For House Of Reps 2023

As the political machinery gathers momentum, the key leaders who constitute the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Collegiate Councils in Remo North and Sagamu Local Governments unanimously endorsed the aspiration of Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and adopted him as the candidate for 2023 Federal House of Representatives, Remo Federal Constituency.

The endorsement was made during the consultation of Asiwaju Oluwole with the Collegiate Councils and Executives of the the two local governments on March 25, 2022 at Ipara and Sagamu Remo respectively.

The ectasy that rented the air after the endorsement of Oluwole in Remo North and Sagamu was electrifying and a clear confirmation that Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole is truly the preferred choice of the party faithfuls across Remoland.

Speaking, Alhaja Mujidat Ogunaike, foremost leader in Sagamu LG expressed satisfaction with the ability of Oluwole to deliver dividends of dmeocracy to the good people of Remo Federal Constituency.

“Bola Oluwole is well known to me. I have every assurance that he will perform creditably well when he is elected to represent Remoland in 2023. He has been tested with many responsibilities and trusted enough to fly the party flag in the 2023 election. The leaders in Sagamu have unanimously endorsed him as the preferred flagbearer of the party.”

In a similar vein, the Chairman of the Remo North LG PDP Collegiate Council, Hon Adegbenga Sopelola, said “there is no doubt that Bola Oluwole has paid his dues in the party having be with the party through thick and thin. Over the years that I have known him. He has been very responsive and responsible to the people.”

“I am happy to tell you that all the Collegiate Council members have adopted him as the consensus candidate of PDP in Remo North LG. We have absolute confidence in him.”

The PDP Chairmen of Remo North And Sagamu LGs, Hon idowu Ayandabo and Deacon Dauda Adeyemi with all the local governments executives declared Bola Oluwole as the party’s choice to fly the flag in the coming general election.

In his response, Asiwaju Bola Oluwole expressed gratitude to all the foremost leaders, Collegiate Council members and local governments executives for adopting him as their candidate for the Federal House of Representatives general election in 2023. He pledged to be responsible to the people of Remo Federal Constituency and a good ambassador of the youths.

“My endorsement by party leaders as their preferred candidate is clearly the will of God. I am particularly impressed with what I am seeing and hearing. I want to assure you that I will not disappoint you and generality of the people of Remoland and Nigerians in general. As a youth, I know I represent a good chunk of the Nigerian population. I pledge to be a good ambassador and be responsive to the people.”

He stated further by revealing his agenda for a progressive development of Remoland saying it was high time political representation was taken “to the level it actually belongs.”

To express her utmost support for the Oluwole’s aspiration, a former Councilor in Orile Oko, Remo North LG, Hon Busola Sofudipe, donated N20,000 as her contribution to the ABO Remo2023 project.

In another development, three members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in RNLG decamped to PDP in solidarity with Asiwaju Oluwole. Onasanya Ahmed, Temitope Mejule and Sokabi Oluwatoyin expressed their readiness to work assudiously for the emergence of Oluwole in 2023.

With the endorsement of the candidacy of Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole by the PDP key leaders in Remoland, the coast is clear for PDP to rescue Remoland from underdevelopment and neglect in the last 3 and half years.