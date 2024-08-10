Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dismisses Claims of Leadership Crisis Following Iwuanyanwu’s Death

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has firmly rejected claims that it is embroiled in a leadership crisis following the death of its President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The organisation’s leadership has stated that its National Executive Committee (NEC), under the guidance of Secretary-General Ambassador Okey Emuchay, has been effectively managing the organisation’s affairs since Iwuanyanwu’s passing.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, issued a statement addressing recent reports suggesting turmoil within the organisation.

These reports had implied that Ohanaeze Ndigbo was experiencing internal discord over leadership succession and the zoning of positions among member states.

In response, Ogbonnia clarified that following the death of Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away quietly on Thursday, July 25, 2024, the organisation’s operations have continued smoothly.

On July 30, 2024, the NEC was formally briefed by Secretary-General Ambassador Okey Emuchay, and a condolence book was opened in honour of the late President-General.

Additionally, state presidents were instructed to open condolence books in their respective regions to pay tribute to Iwuanyanwu.

Senator Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, was also officially informed of Iwuanyanwu’s passing on behalf of the governors.

Ogbonnia emphasised that the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the organisation’s supreme council, will soon be updated on the death of their former leader.

He expressed concern over premature claims regarding the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pointing out that discussions about leadership should not occur until a formal burial committee for Iwuanyanwu is established.

“There is no leadership row or dispute within Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide at present,” Ogbonnia asserted.

“The NEC, comprising distinguished scholars, technocrats, and veterans from various fields, continues to perform its duties with utmost efficiency.

The organisation’s functions are being carried out seamlessly under the competent administrative oversight of Secretary-General Ambassador Okey Emuchay.”

Ogbonnia’s statement comes in response to unwarranted speculations and accusations that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is facing internal strife over its leadership structure.

He reiterated that the current administrative team is fully capable of handling the organisation’s responsibilities and maintaining its stability during this period of transition.

The continuity of operations within Ohanaeze Ndigbo is being assured by the structured approach taken by the NEC.

The organisation remains focused on fulfilling its role as the leading representative body for the Igbo people, ensuring that their cultural and social interests are well-represented and supported.

In summary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has addressed the concerns raised about potential leadership conflicts, asserting that the organisation remains united and effectively managed.

The leadership, under Ambassador Okey Emuchay, continues to uphold the organisation’s mission and values, ensuring that there is no disruption in its activities despite the recent loss of its President-General.