Olubadan: Oba Adetunji Accommodated All Irrespective Of Political Affiliations – Oyo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State has said the deceased Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, was a rallying figure for all the political, social, economic associations in the state.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Akeem Olatunji, said this in a statement made available to InfoStride News on Monday in Ibadan.

Our correspondent recalls that the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji had in the early hours of Sunday joined his ancestors.

The monarch who ascended the throne in March 2016 died at the age of 93.

Reacting to his death, the PDP said the royal father accommodated all and sundry in his palace irrespective of their political, social or economic beliefs.

The PDP said the reign of the late monarch brought peace, prosperity, tranquillity and political stability to the Ibadan political landscape.

The party said the monarch showed uncommon courage and calmness in the face of unwarranted provocation during his reign when the immediate past Governor, Abiola Ajimobi made moves to distort the peace and harmonious relationship among the Olubadan-in Council.

Olatunji said, “He was more than a king to us in Oyo State PDP and in Ibadanland because he was a unifying factor, a rallying figure of note whose large heart was highly profound. It is, therefore, safe to assert that baba came, saw, and conquered it all leaving a legacy of peace and tranquillity for all of us to protect and sustain as sons and daughters of Ibadanland.

“Baba was absolutely apolitical and would treat politicians with the same measure of love and passion regardless of political affiliations. He never for any reason meddled in politics with his judgement over any matter or crisis affecting politicians and the political landscape of Ibadanland.

“He gave his all for the love of Ibadanland. We truly lack enough words to describe baba, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, who lived an exemplary life of selflessness, purposeful leadership and provided equal access to justice throughout his reign. Baba, we will forever miss you.

“The late monarch showed unprecedented courage and calmness during his reign even in the face of absolutely unwarranted provocation orchestrated by the then Governor during the last administration in order to advance personal political course while disguising such distortion of order as attempting to enrich the prestige of the Olubadan stool.

“It is commendable that during the period, strong men of courage took it upon themselves to slog it out with the then governor and preserved our rich traditional history as well as protect its distortion on account of politics and politically motivated moves through the court of law”.