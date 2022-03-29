    Login
    Oluwole Gains The Support Of Ikenne LG Leaders

    Prominent leaders in Ikenne Local Government have thrown their weight behind the 2023 Federal House of Representatives’ aspiration of Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole.

    Asiwaju Oluwole leverages on his legislative experience with Hon Ladi Adebutu between 2015 to 2019.
    This positive nod was given on March 28, 2022, by the entire Ikenne Collegiate Leadership Council members and Party executives when Asiwaju Oluwole canvassed them for their support and blessings.

    Chief Kola Ogunderu, Chairman of the Collegiate Council praised Oluwole for his steadfastness and assured him of the support of the members of the leadership body.

    Apagun Seye Sonuga raises the hand of Asiwaju Oluwole as indication of his endorsement by the Collegiate Council
    Omooba Sunday Solarin, State Secretary of the Party and Apagun Seye Sonuga reiterated the position of Hon Ogunderu. They enjoined Oluwole to continue to place the positive image of the party on the front burner of his campaign activities.

    Hon Kamorudeen Ariyo, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the local government expressed satisfaction with the contributions of Oluwole to the party and efforts to position the party for victory in Ogun State.

    Oluwole pledges good representation at the green chamber.
    Oluwole, in his remark, pledged to be a good representative of the people of Remoland at the green chamber come 2023. He added that his 4 years of experience as Legislative Aide to Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, a former member of the 8th Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, has made him gain experience in legislative matters and facilitation of constituency projects that will be beneficial to Remo people.

    He appealed to them to maintain confidence in him and assured them that he would not be a disappointment, especially to the youths.

    From left; Hon (Dr) Sulaiman Adeniye, foremost Ikenne LG House of Assembly aspirant, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole, Mrs Adeniye and Mr Awoyomi
    Hon Solomon Salami and Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole
    Hon Mufutau Oduwaiye, Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole and Dr Jamiu Oyenuga
    Hon Mufutau Oduwaiye with Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole while others look on
    Group photograph with the PDP Executives, Ikenne LG.
    Group photograph with the Ikenne LG Collegiate Leadership Council.
