Oluwole Gains The Support Of Ikenne LG Leaders

Prominent leaders in Ikenne Local Government have thrown their weight behind the 2023 Federal House of Representatives’ aspiration of Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole.

This positive nod was given on March 28, 2022, by the entire Ikenne Collegiate Leadership Council members and Party executives when Asiwaju Oluwole canvassed them for their support and blessings.

Chief Kola Ogunderu, Chairman of the Collegiate Council praised Oluwole for his steadfastness and assured him of the support of the members of the leadership body.

Omooba Sunday Solarin, State Secretary of the Party and Apagun Seye Sonuga reiterated the position of Hon Ogunderu. They enjoined Oluwole to continue to place the positive image of the party on the front burner of his campaign activities.

Hon Kamorudeen Ariyo, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in the local government expressed satisfaction with the contributions of Oluwole to the party and efforts to position the party for victory in Ogun State.

Oluwole, in his remark, pledged to be a good representative of the people of Remoland at the green chamber come 2023. He added that his 4 years of experience as Legislative Aide to Hon (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu, a former member of the 8th Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, has made him gain experience in legislative matters and facilitation of constituency projects that will be beneficial to Remo people.

He appealed to them to maintain confidence in him and assured them that he would not be a disappointment, especially to the youths.