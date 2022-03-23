    Login
    Oluwole Takes A Giant Leap, Presents Reps Forms To Constituent

    Politics

    A giant leap that will take Remoland to an enviable summit in the coming 2023 political dispensation was taken by Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole on March 22, 2022.

    Asiwaju Bolarinwa Oluwole presents his House of Representative Forms to the PDP leaders and members of his ward, Ward 7, Sagamu
    The most formidable Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Federal House of Representatives aspirant for Remo Federal Constituency, obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms from the PDP National Headquarters, Abuja.

    Being a politician with deep political understanding, as a first call, Oluwole presented his forms to the PDP leaders and members of his ward, Ward 7, Sagamu. The support was overwhelming. He, also, received their blessings.

    This is, no doubt, a true test of leadership and determination to take stewardship to the next level.

    PDP…power to the people.

