Ondo Police Rescue Five Abducted Victims on Akure-Benin Highway

The Ondo State Police Command has successfully rescued five individuals who were abducted by kidnappers at Elegbeka on the Akure-Benin highway last week.

During the attack, the kidnappers killed the driver and a female passenger before abducting the five victims.

According to a statement released on Monday by Ondo Police spokesperson SP Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the victims were freed after intense pressure from police operatives forced the kidnappers to abandon them.

“Policemen drawn from the Tactical Squad led by the Area Commander of Owo, ACP Olufemi Awoyale, continuously combed the bush with sustained technical support, frustrating the assailants and forcing them to abandon the victims at Oyinbo/Sanusi Camp,” the statement read.

The rescued victims are currently receiving care at the Police Medical Services in Owo and will be handed over to their family members after being debriefed.