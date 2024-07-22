Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Ondo Police Rescue Five Abducted Victims on Akure-Benin Highway

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Ondo State Police Command has successfully rescued five individuals who were abducted by kidnappers at Elegbeka on the Akure-Benin highway last week.

    During the attack, the kidnappers killed the driver and a female passenger before abducting the five victims.

    According to a statement released on Monday by Ondo Police spokesperson SP Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the victims were freed after intense pressure from police operatives forced the kidnappers to abandon them.

    Police
    Police

    “Policemen drawn from the Tactical Squad led by the Area Commander of Owo, ACP Olufemi Awoyale, continuously combed the bush with sustained technical support, frustrating the assailants and forcing them to abandon the victims at Oyinbo/Sanusi Camp,” the statement read.

    See also  Aiyedatiwa Sworn in as Ondo State Governor Following Rotimi Akeredolu's Demise

    The rescued victims are currently receiving care at the Police Medical Services in Owo and will be handed over to their family members after being debriefed.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News