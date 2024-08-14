One-Chance Gangs Terrorise Ogun Motorists

Ogun State Police Command has issued a stern warning to commuters and residents about a surge in one-chance robberies along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Mowe Expressway.

The police force revealed that it has received multiple reports of a notorious gang preying on unsuspecting passengers in the area.

In a particularly brazen incident, a victim was robbed of a staggering N700,000 at gunpoint after boarding a vehicle in Kajola on Wednesday.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, expressed deep concern over the escalating situation.

She urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when boarding public transport on the affected route.

“We have become inundated with complaints about this menace,” she stated.

“Commuters should be vigilant and record video evidence of their journeys if they feel uneasy about a vehicle. This footage can be invaluable in our investigations.”

Odutola also advised traders and business owners to avoid carrying large sums of cash while travelling.

She emphasised that the police are committed to apprehending the culprits and bringing them to justice.

The modus operandi of these criminal gangs involves luring unsuspecting victims into vehicles, often under the guise of shared transportation.

Once on board, the gang members typically threaten passengers with weapons before robbing them of their valuables.

To protect themselves, commuters are advised to:

Be wary of unsolicited offers of lifts.

Avoid boarding overcrowded vehicles.

Sit close to the driver’s seat if possible.

Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.

Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

The Ogun State Police Command has assured the public that it is taking the issue seriously and has deployed additional officers to the area to deter criminal activities.

As investigations into the recent robbery continue, the police are urging anyone with information about the gang to come forward.

The command has established a dedicated hotline for reporting incidents of one-chance robbery.