Only A Nigerian Who Isn’t A Human Being Will Care Less About Lekki Massacre – Desmond Elliot

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot has come out to react to the findings in the report of the Lagos state inquiry into the October 20, 2020 shooting incident at the Lekki tollgate. Recall that the panel in its report indicted the Nigerian Army and police and described the incident as a massacre.

Reacting, Desmond revealed that the report was clearly heartwrenching and it was always clear that a calamity happened on that day.

He added that only a Nigerian who isn’t human will not feel for the victims and their families.

His words, “I read it and it was very heartbreaking. Heartwrenching. I knew there was a calamity, chaos. Except you are not Nigerian or you are not human. You would feel for everybody. I have always said something. When MKO died and the government of the day denied and denied, it took this government to come and say you know what, we have wronged you. This is the truth and they actually gave democracy day.”

“We have always said the truth comes out. There is no how you would try to hide it, the truth would come out.”

“But I now looked at it from another angle. Is it possible that this government didn’t know what was going to come out? Of course they did but the government of today, I am talking of the state government, I want to believe knew what was going to come out.”

“There is going to be an official statement so let me not jump the gun because I am also in office. But the fact that it even came out and even saw the light of day…”

