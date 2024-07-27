Onne Customs Command seizes N11.2b in Contraband Drugs, generates over N312b in Six Months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area 11 Command, Onne Rivers State, says it has intercepted 7 containers of illicit drugs worth over N11 billion and collected over N312 billion in six months of the year 2024.

Addressing journalists on Thursday at the Rivers State’s Onne Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, stated that Journalists were aware that on the 1st of July 2024, the Controller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR visited the Command and addressed members of the Press on recent significant developments on the operations of the Command to secure the nation’s borders and ensure public safety.

Babandede regretted that despite the Customs boss, warming, it was unfortunate that some saboteurs have continued to engage in the unpatriotic act of undermining the importation processes guidelines and procedures insisting that notwithstanding, the challenging security situation in the Country, the Area 11, Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has continued to step up its security function in the area of policing the Sea Port in such a way that those who did not wish the nation well would not have their way.

Speaking further, he said, “It is with joy that I inform you that the Command has again recorded another significant breakthrough over these unpatriotic people who do not have the interest of our Nation at heart as attested by the seizures on display today.”

Babandede, added, “in line with the CGC policy thrust of Collaboration and Consolidation the Command on receipt of creditable intelligence on some 40-foot containers sprang into action. In collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Onne Port Chapter these containers were identified, positioned and jointly examined in the presence of sister agencies.”

He stated that a total of Seven (7) seized Containers were made.

Noting that “these Containers were found to contain, 1,054,400 bottles of different cough syrup codeine (100ml); 9,100 pieces of Chilly Cutter; 2,175,000 tablets of Hyergra tablets (200mg); 1,300,000 tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac Pain Relief tablets (50mg). The above seizures are estimated at Eleven billion, Two million naira (₦11,200,000,000.) which represents a huge loss on the part of those involved despite the fact of a jail term that awaits any of them who will be arrested as a result of further investigation.”

He reiterated that it was worrisome that some Nigerians have remained unrepentant even as they continued to lose.

The Seized Cough Syrup Codeine and Tablets according to him would be handed over formally to the NDLEA in due course for further investigation.

Piqued by such development, Babandede, warned, that the Command wished to reiterate its resolve, under the present Comptroller General of Customs that it would not tolerate any action that would compromise the economy and security of the nation.

On Revenue generation, the Onne customs boss, disclosed that the Command in the first half of the year 2024, has generated a total of Three Hundred and Twelve Billion, Ninety-Four Million, Three Hundred and Sixty Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty Four naira and Fifty Eight Kobo (₦312,094,367,124.58) which according to him, translated to 50.5 per cent of the annual target given to the Command. Saying “As of this morning the Command has generated Forty-Eight billion, Fifty-Six Million, Eight hundred and Six Thousand, Six hundred and Ninety-Two naira ₦48,056,806,692.00 in July and we still have five working days left in the month.”

“We are determined to increase our revenue profile and at the same time work tirelessly to protect public health and safety”, he vowed.

Credit: Bon Peters, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.