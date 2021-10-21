OPEC scribe suggests deployment of technology to tackle carbon emissions

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Sanusi Barkindo, has suggested the implementation and use of modern technologies such as the Carbon Capture Utilisation Storage (CCUS) rather than pushing for a wholesale abandonment of fossil fuels.

The OPEC chief stated that current conversations surrounding the transition from hydrocarbons were being driven by emotions rather than science.

Barkindo who spoke on the theme: “Update on National Climate Laws and Jurisprudence Evolution-Emissions Reduction, Energy Access and Energy Security,” said although there was clear science-based evidence, the entire climate change discussion had been reduced to who is for or against fossil fuels.

Describing it as the ultimate false dichotomy, Barkindo stressed that it erroneously limits what options are available in reducing emissions, noting that within the discussion, “we are seeing a tendency for emotion to overtake science, rationalism, empirical evidence or fact.”