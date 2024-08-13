Opposition Challenges High Nomination Fees for Jigawa LG Elections

Former Jigawa State governor and a key figure in the founding of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has expressed concerns over the exorbitant fees set for nomination forms in the upcoming local government elections in the state.

According to Lamido, the financial demands imposed by the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) could effectively bar opposition parties from participating in the election process.

Lamido voiced his criticism on his official Facebook page, highlighting the prohibitive costs set for the nomination forms.

The JISIEC has announced a fee of five million Naira (N5 million) for chairmanship candidates and two million Naira (N2 million) for councillorship candidates.

These figures, Lamido argues, are excessively high and could undermine democratic participation.

“The APC has effectively won the local government elections before they have even taken place,” Lamido asserted.

“This is because the current administration has set the nomination fees so high that no opposition party can afford to contest.”

He continued, “The APC-controlled government in Jigawa State has already secured all 27 Chairmanship seats and the 283 Councilorship seats in the local government elections that are yet to occur.

This is an attempt to ensure that no opposition party can participate.”

Lamido’s comments reflect a broader concern about the accessibility of the electoral process.

He drew a stark comparison between Jigawa State and other regions of Nigeria, suggesting that the latter are grappling with significant socio-economic challenges, such as hunger and poverty, while Jigawa’s actions imply an unjust advantage for the ruling party.

He concluded, “While other states are struggling with economic hardship and civil unrest, Jigawa is seemingly celebrating its status as the ‘most prosperous’ state in Nigeria.

his is a troubling development that undermines the principles of democracy.”

Attempts to reach Alhaji Auwalu Harbor, the chairman of JISIEC, for a response were unsuccessful, as his phone line was unavailable.

The lack of response from the electoral commission has only intensified the controversy surrounding the nomination fees.

This situation raises significant questions about the fairness and inclusivity of the upcoming elections. By setting such high fees, the JISIEC may inadvertently restrict democratic competition and marginalise potential candidates who cannot meet these financial demands.

The implications for the democratic process in Jigawa State could be profound, and the response from the electoral commission may be crucial in addressing these concerns.

As the local government elections approach, the discourse around these nomination fees will likely continue to evolve, with stakeholders and citizens alike calling for greater transparency and fairness in the electoral process.