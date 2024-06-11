Opposition Disunity Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy, says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has stated that the failure of opposition parties to unite is jeopardizing Nigeria’s democracy.

He emphasized that the inability of opposition political parties to form a coalition and develop a governance plan makes them more culpable than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement commemorating this year’s Democracy Day, Atiku highlighted the historical significance of coalitions and alliances in establishing democracy in Nigeria.

“The historical timeline of the struggle that birthed this democracy is abundant with a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships of that era to flush away the vestiges of military and dictatorial governance in order to return power to the people,” Atiku said.

He acknowledged the achievement of 25 years of uninterrupted electoral politics, marking it as an unprecedented period in Nigeria’s history.

“It is worthy of celebration and commendation must go to the people of our great country. I must also congratulate the political class for having embraced the rectitude of nurturing a democracy, as well as the civil society.

It’s important that all stakeholders continue to do their bit to ensure the sustainability of our democracy,” he stated.

Atiku warned that the disunity among opposition parties poses a significant threat to the nation’s democracy.

“Today, the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence are a major threat to our democracy.

The earlier they realize that the fortunes of Nigeria lie in their forging a coalition, the better it will be for our country and the people,” he concluded.