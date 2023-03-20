Oscars 2023 Viewership Increased By 2 Million After Will Smith’s Slap

The ratings for the Oscars 2023 broadcast increased in viewership this year following Will Smith’s infamous slap on Chris Rock last year. This is coming after a press release shared by ABC, and fans have been reacting.

According to the report, the 95th Academy Awards broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, attracted an average audience of 18.7 million total viewers and scored a 4.0 rating among adults 18 to 49. That’s a 12-percent increase in total viewers from last year, which had 16.7 million.

The Oscars broadcast outdid February’s Grammys on CBS (12.5 million viewers) and September’s Emmys on NBC (5.9 million viewers), per the press release. The Golden Globes, which returned to NBC after a year of not airing on the network, got 6.3 million viewers in January.

