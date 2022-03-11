Osimhen And Ighalo Are Top Players – Umar Sadiq

Super Eagles striker, Umar Sadiq has come out to say that he is looking forward to enjoying himself with Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really cannot wait to assemble alongside those top strikers when the national team camp opens later this month.

Sadiq added that Osimhen and Ighalo both give a lot for Nigeria on the pitch, and he wants to follow in their footsteps.

His words, “You know, both of them [Osimhen and Ighalo] are top players.”

“They’ve already shown it.”

“Even Victor [Osimhen] is still showing it and that’s what the country needs- players like him and also like Odion.”

“They give a lot to the country and I’m just trying to go there and enjoy myself with them and I’m looking forward to that.”