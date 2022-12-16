Osimhen Is The Strongest Striker In The Serie A – Totti

Ex-AS Roma captain, Francesco Totti has come out to identify Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the Serie A. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Nigerian is definitely the strongest striker in Serie A, and the probability of him scoring when he is in a great position is very high.

Totti added that he loves how Osimhen makes himself available to the team whenever he is needed.

His words, “The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen in my opinion,”

“First, because he scores, when he gets the ball, he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He’s always in the right place at the right time.”