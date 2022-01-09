Osun 2022: PDP Changes Date For Screening Of Governorship Aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the screening of aspirants for the Osun governorship election primary.

The exercise, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, will now be held on Wednesday, January 12.

National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature confirmed the new date in a statement on Saturday.

The official said the venue for the screening remained the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja at 10 a.m.

The leading opposition party apologized for inconveniences the development might cause.

“All aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Osun State should take note and by this, guided accordingly”, Bature added.