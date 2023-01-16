Gavi Plays Football With His Soul – Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has come out to heap praise on club midfielder, Gavi. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has to hail his leadership skills on the pitch despite being only 18 years old, and he loves the fact that Gavi plays football with his soul.

Xavi added that seeing the youngster display so much courage and rage while playing football is so special to see.

His words, “Gavi is a boy that thrills us all when we see him competing like this. He puts his soul, his heart and his character on the pitch and transmits it to the rest of the team, and he is just 18.”

“He was gifted with leadership skills. He projects that courage and that rage when he plays football and it’s something special to see. I already said this many times but I never get tired of praising him. Hopefully, he will never stop like this, because he has no limits.”