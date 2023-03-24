Adamawa election: PDP’s Fintiri reveals why INEC declared polls inconclusive

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state is responsible for the controversies surrounding the state gubernatorial election.

He said the integrity of the REC is questionable.

Fintiri, seeking re-election, disclosed this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television.

He also alleged that the REC was in the house of the APC governorship candidate for three hours trying to manipulate the results.

“The trouble started when the All Progressives Party, APC started using thuggery to snatch the results summary sheet from Furore LGA collation after results have come in from all the wards.

“The snatching of the summary sheet was masterminded by the House of Representatives elect from that Constituency. They know he has his house, children and two wives in Furore LGA, but nothing was done.

“The REC (Hudu Yunusa Ari) has been caught on tape telling the collation officer from Furore that he has orders from above to deliver APC. They should not allow the man to continue because of his questionable character.

“All I am saying is that his integrity is in question with the kind of reputation INEC has built; the man should be withdrawn from the state”, he revealed.

Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is the closest challenger to Fintiri at the polls.

InfoStride News had reported that INEC declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa inconclusive despite Fintiri polling 421,524 votes against Binani’s 390,275 votes.