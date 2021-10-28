Osun: OSIEC Charged On Credible LG Polls

The Osun State House of Assembly has charged the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) to be more tolerant and up-and-doing during the conduct of local government elections.

This charge was given by the Chairman, Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Taiwo Olodo on Wednesday at the ongoing budget defence at the House of Assembly.

While appreciating the efforts of the commission and its members in the discharge of their civic obligations and undertakings, Olodo assured that the Assembly would give the necessary support for their success.

He added that it was the responsibility of everyone to play their part actively in order for credible, effective and smooth local government polls.

The OSIEC Chairman, Otunba Segun Oladitan, while soliciting for the support of the House of Assembly to deliver their assignment, also urged the various political parties to always do the needful before presenting candidates.

Oladitan advised the political parties to do their homework very well before presenting a candidate for an election.

“There should be internal democracy among the political parties,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of political parties to present qualified candidates for any elections. OSIEC is very active in terms of election.”

The OSIEC helmsman however confirmed that the commission was set and ready for elections.

It can be recalled that the last local government elections in Osun State were held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) contested unopposed while other political parties boycotted