Osun PDP Condemns Attack On APC Faction, Accuses Governor Of State-sponsored Terrorism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has condemned the Thursday attack by armed hoodlums during a weekly meeting of The Osun Progressives, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osogbo.

This is as it also accused the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of arms build-up and resorting to state terrorism.

The PDP also wondered how such a daring attack could be carried out against the citizens of the State in broad daylight without the attackers being apprehended even when pictures and videos of the crime clearly showed faces of the perpetrators.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele Bamiji and made available to newsmen, the party which stated that as a result of the attack economic activities in the state capital was brought to an abrupt end, added that no political urchin could dare such disruption of public peace if it is not operating under desperate covers of another APC faction which is supported by the state governor.

Noting that the party was deeply concerned that public peace is being brazenly jeopardised at a time election is still some months away, the statement wondered about the level of calamity awaiting the state in the months before the polls under the Oyetola administration.

The statement reads, “This turn of event is the height of crass incompetence and dangerous desperation of the governor whose administration has sunk the state deeper into poverty, insecurity, hunger, and economic hardship etc.

“It is apparent that the APC administration led by Governor Gboyega Oyetola has failed the people of the State, including his own party members whose safety can no longer be guaranteed in addition to economic woes already bedeviling the State.

“It is more worrisome that Mr Oyetola could appear so abjectly overwhelmed in a simple matter of internal rift within the Osun APC which has now escalated to the alarming level of broad daylight attempted assassination.

“If the governor could not manage internal affairs of his motley APC members, little wonder he has failed uncontrollably in almost all areas of governance in the state.”

The party called on the security agencies in the State to commence investigation into the allegation of arms build-up linked to the state governor as alleged by the TOP leaders, as security under the administration was on the brink of total collapse.

While promising that the PDP will do everything within the ambit of the law to defend its members against any repressive acts, it tasked the citizens of the state not to allow themselves to be drowned in the apprehension being brewed by the APc government.

The party also advised citizens of the State to be watchful and stay away from vicinities of APC gatherings in order to avoid sharing in their orchestrated bloodbath.

Recall that InfoStride News reported on Thursday that hoodlums in a black Sienna had attacked the meeting venue of The Osun Progressives, a caucus of the APC.

The unmasked gunmen who invaded the area shot sporadically in all directions, causing terrible pandemonium, leading to residents, shops, offices, passengers and commuters scampering for safety.