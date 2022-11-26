Most Nigerian Men Target Financially Buoyant Women – Anita Brows

Popular make-up artiste and ex-wife of actor Emmanuel Ikubese, Anita Brows has come out to say that she can no longer date anyone below her tax bracket. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, most Nigerian men go after women who appear to be doing well for themselves, and a lot of Nigerian men know how to pad things up so well that a woman can get into a relationship with them and then fall in love.

Her words, “You can’t really use love to enter a relationship. I guess I am speaking from experience.”

“Anything below, I can’t really do that anymore. I feel like I have dated someone because they were levelling up in their life but it was just facade. Yea, I cannot.”

