Osun Police Arrests Man for Alleged Ritual Murder of Ghanaian Friend

The Osun State Police Command has arrested 50-year-old Kehinde Ganiyu for the alleged murder of his Ghanaian friend, Emmanuel Collins, for money ritual purposes.

During a press briefing in Osogbo on Friday, the Command’s Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, revealed that 35-year-old Collins was murdered by Ganiyu on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Opalola disclosed that the suspect confessed to killing Collins by slaughtering him with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping and removing his throat, which he later dried in the sun for three days.

Exhibits recovered from Ganiyu included four different blood-stained knives, one chisel, two gourds, a wooden traditional pot containing black soap, two local sponges with black soap, a wooden traditional tray (opon ifa), a wooden box, and some local charms.

“On 18th July 2024, at about 3:00 pm, upon information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Oke-Odo Division Osogbo that, on the same date at about 2:30 pm, a Ghanaian named Emmanuel Collins, 35 years old, was killed by a yet-to-be-identified individual, police detectives swung into action and through an intelligence-led investigation, one Kehinde Ganiyu, an intimate friend of the deceased, was arrested,” Opalola said.

The suspect confessed to committing the heinous crime, stating that on July 9, 2024, at about 9:00 pm, he went to the deceased’s residence with a knife where he found him sleeping because he was sick.

He slaughtered the deceased with the kitchen knife and removed his throat. Ganiyu further confessed that he dried the throat for three days before taking it to a bush called Igbo Imese Aiwosi Area, located at Oba-Oke village, where he burned it in a clay pot with some ritual materials and later mixed the burnt powder with soap for a money ritual (OSOLE).

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged in court accordingly.

In a separate incident, the Osun State Police Command also arrested 22-year-old Effiong Saviour for attempted murder and robbery.

According to Opalola, Effiong viciously attacked his victim with a cutlass on Wednesday evening, July 17, 2024, in Ipetumodu town.

He robbed the victim of her handbag containing her phone, GTB ATM card, phone batteries, phone chargers, and the sum of six thousand naira (N6,000) and inflicted severe machete cuts all over her body.

“On 18th July 2024, at about 10:15 am, the complainant reported at Ipetumodu Division that, at about 6:00 pm on 17th July 2024, his elder sister was attacked with a cutlass by the suspect on her way home and was robbed of her handbag containing her phone, GTB ATM card, phone batteries, phone chargers, and the sum of six thousand naira (N6,000) and inflicted severe machete cuts all over her body,” Opalola said.

Police operatives from Ipetumodu swiftly acted on the report and arrested Effiong Saviour. The suspect made a confessional statement that led to the recovery of all the stolen items.

The cutlass used in the attack was also recovered. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention and is responding to treatment.

The suspect will be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.