Osun Police Warns Scrap Dealers, says Receiving Stolen Goods is a Graver Offence

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Umar Abba, has issued a stern warning regarding the receipt of stolen goods, emphasising that it is an offence more severe than theft itself.

This caution was delivered during a recent meeting with the Osun State branch of the Scrap Dealers Association, where the Commissioner expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of theft in the state, particularly those linked to scavengers.

CP Umar Abba used the occasion to address the alarming rise in the theft of household items, as well as property belonging to companies and government entities.

The Commissioner pointed out that these crimes are often facilitated by the activities of scavengers who steal valuable materials, including electricity cables, and sell them to scrap dealers.

This growing trend, he warned, poses significant risks not only to public safety but also to the state’s infrastructure.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, conveyed the Commissioner’s grave concern over these developments.

The statement highlighted that the theft of electricity cables and other vital materials has become increasingly common, with stolen goods frequently finding their way into the hands of scrap dealers.

The Commissioner warned members of the Scrap Dealers Association that purchasing stolen goods only serves to fuel the cycle of theft, making them complicit in the crime.

“Receiving stolen property is a more severe offence than the act of stealing itself,” CP Abba stated.

“By purchasing stolen items, you are encouraging theft and contributing to the problem. Without buyers, there would be no market for stolen goods, and theft would decline.”

The Commissioner also drew attention to the serious consequences of vandalising power infrastructure.

He noted that the theft of electricity cables and other components from transformers and power lines could lead to widespread disruptions in the power grid.

Such activities not only have the potential to cripple local communities but could also escalate into a national crisis if not curtailed.

“The vandalism of power cables is not just an act of theft; it is a crime that threatens the stability of our power supply and, by extension, the well-being of our communities,” CP Abba warned.

He added that the power grid’s integrity is critical to the state’s development, and any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for both residents and businesses.

To combat this growing problem, the Commissioner urged the Scrap Dealers Association to take proactive measures to ensure that they do not become unwitting accomplices in the trade of stolen goods.

He advised the association to implement strict verification processes to ascertain the legitimacy of the goods they purchase. “You must be vigilant in verifying the authenticity of the items brought to you,” CP Abba advised.

“If you have any doubts about the origins of the goods, it is your duty to report these suspicions to the police immediately.”

Furthermore, CP Abba warned that the police would not hesitate to take decisive action against scrap dealers who continue to engage in the trade of stolen goods.

He cautioned that failure to comply with the directive would result in regular police raids on scrap yards and shops, with all parties involved held accountable for any stolen items found in their possession.

“We will hold everyone accountable. Constant raids on your shops and scrap yards will become the norm if these activities do not cease,” he stated.

The Commissioner also underscored the importance of collaboration between the police and the Scrap Dealers Association as a critical component in preventing theft and safeguarding the state’s infrastructure.

He stressed that only through cooperative efforts can the community effectively combat the growing menace of theft and vandalism.

In conclusion, CP Abba reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Osun State and urged all stakeholders to play their part in this effort.

He called on the Scrap Dealers Association to work closely with the police in identifying and reporting individuals who might be involved in the sale of stolen goods. “The responsibility of maintaining law and order is a shared one,” he noted.

“By working together, we can prevent the spread of criminal activities, protect our infrastructure, and ensure a safer environment for all residents of Osun State.”

The Commissioner’s message was clear: the fight against theft and the illegal trade of stolen goods requires the active participation of all sectors of society.

The police, alongside the community, must remain vigilant and proactive to curb these crimes and maintain the integrity of the state’s infrastructure.