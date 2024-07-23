Osun State House of Assembly Moves to Amend Electoral and Local Government Laws

The Osun State House of Assembly has begun the process of amending the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and Local Government creation and Administration laws.

This action follows a recent Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

During Tuesday’s plenary, Speaker Adewale Egbedun announced the bills slated for amendment: the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (Amendment No 1) Bill, 2024, and the Osun State Local Government Areas (Creation and Administration) (Harmonised) Bill, 2024.

Egbedun emphasized the necessity of these amendments to align the legislative framework with the new legal landscape established by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I trust that each one of us is well-informed about the recent landmark ruling delivered by the Supreme Court, which has authorized financial independence for the 774 Local Governments across Nigeria,” Egbedun said.

“This significant judgement has brought about the nullification of certain existing laws that were in place.”

He continued, “In light of this development, I am urging this Honorable House that we promptly initiate the process of amending the current Osun State Local Government Areas (Creation and Administration) Laws, as well as the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Law.”

Egbedun proposed two new bills for consideration: “(i) Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (Amendment No 1) Bill, 2024, and Osun State Local Government Areas (Creation and Administration) (Harmonised) Bill, 2024.”

“Let us work collaboratively to enact laws that not only comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling but also promote good governance and effective administration at the local government level.

Your dedication and expertise in this matter are highly valued, and I am confident that together, we can enact legislation that serves the best interests of our constituents and upholds the principles of democracy,” he concluded.