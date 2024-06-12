Tinubu Has Kept His Campaign Promises, Says Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Obi made this statement during a Democracy Day interview on Arise TV.

During his election campaign, Tinubu had pledged to create a prosperous Nigeria, especially for the youth, with sufficient jobs and decent wages.

Tinubu promised that Nigeria would manufacture, create, and invent more goods and services, aiming to be known as a nation of creators rather than consumers.

He also vowed to boost exports and reduce imports to strengthen the naira and improve citizens’ lives. Crucially, Tinubu had stated, “I will continue from where Buhari stopped.”

Obi, who ran against Tinubu in the election and came third according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), remarked that Tinubu has lived up to his commitment to continue Buhari’s legacy.

“I think President Tinubu has performed exceptionally well in his first year in office. I’ll say that President Tinubu has kept his campaign promises,” Obi said.

“Throughout his campaign, he consistently maintained that he would continue from where Buhari stopped and that he’s done very well. I’ll give him excellent passes.”

Obi highlighted specific areas where Tinubu’s administration has seen significant changes.

“Dollar was N450, it’s now N1500. Fuel was about N238, it’s now about N700; diesel was N844, it’s now N1415; a bag of rice was N30000-N35000, it’s now about N80,000; a bag of beans was similar, N30,000-35000, it’s now about N90,000; a tuber of yam was about N2000-N3000, but now it’s about N10,000; tomato basket was about N40,000 and now it’s about N150,000; electricity was N66 per kilowatt but now it’s about N200.

Even bread, which is a basic item other countries are subsidizing, small-medium bread was about N450 but is now N900. The big one is about N1500.”

Tinubu’s other promises included assisting farmers through enlightened agricultural policy, modernizing and expanding public infrastructure, supporting young people and women, harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy and tourism, and providing economic opportunities for the poorest and most vulnerable.

He also pledged to generate, transmit, and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity, make basic healthcare, education, and housing accessible and affordable, and establish a robust national security policy to eradicate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and violent extremism.