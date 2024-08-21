Osun State Police Parades Notorious Cultists for Armed Robbery and Other Crimes

The Osun State Police Command has successfully apprehended and paraded two individuals, Olugbode Joshua and Akinleye Ayodeji, for their alleged involvement in armed robbery, cultism, and other criminal activities.

The arrests, which took place in different parts of Osogbo, have been hailed as a significant breakthrough in the fight against the growing menace of cultism and violent crime in the state.

During a press briefing at the Osun State Police Headquarters on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, provided detailed accounts of the suspects’ alleged crimes and the circumstances leading to their arrests.

A Dreaded Cultist Taken Off the Streets

The first suspect, 22-year-old Olugbode Joshua, known by his alias “Oole,” is reputed to be a notorious member of the Black Axe confraternity, also known as the Aye confraternity.

This group has long been associated with terrorising Osogbo and its surrounding areas.

Joshua’s criminal activities reached a head on July 29, 2024, when he and his gang launched a brazen attack on a store located in the Ita-Olokan area of Osogbo.

Armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, Joshua and his accomplices stormed the store in Alaagba’s compound, where they inflicted severe injuries on the store owner and several customers who were present at the time.

The gang made away with two iPhones, leaving their victims traumatised and injured.

Opalola recounted the swift response by the police following the incident: “Upon receiving the report, the Anti-Cultism Unit immediately sprang into action.

Through diligent investigation and rapid response, the suspect, Joshua, was apprehended on August 8, 2024.”

The police spokesperson confirmed that Joshua would be charged in court following the conclusion of their investigation.

His arrest is seen as a significant victory for the police, as it disrupts one of the most dangerous cultist groups operating in the region.

The Capture of Another Dangerous Cultist

In a separate but related development, the police also arrested 25-year-old Akinleye Ayodeji, another feared member of the Black Axe confraternity.

Ayodeji, who is infamously known by the alias “Devil,” has been identified as a key figure in the ongoing cult-related violence that has plagued the Egbatedo area of Osogbo and its environs.

Opalola provided details of Ayodeji’s arrest, explaining that it was the result of swift police action following a tip-off about a cult clash in the Gbemu area of Osogbo on August 8, 2024.

“Upon receiving information about the cult clash, the Anti-Cultism team from the Command immediately moved to the scene and apprehended Ayodeji, also known as ‘Devil,’ who is one of the most notorious cultists terrorising Egbatedo and other parts of Osogbo,” Opalola stated.

Arrest of Ayodeji is expected to bring some relief to residents of Egbatedo, who have lived in fear of the frequent violent clashes between rival cult groups.

The police have assured the public that they are intensifying their efforts to track down and apprehend the remaining members of Ayodeji’s gang who managed to escape during the police operation.

Community Vigilance Urged

In light of these developments, the Osun State Police Command has issued a strong advisory to the residents of Osogbo and the broader state.

The police are urging citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities or strange occurrences in their neighbourhoods to the nearest law enforcement authorities.

Opalola emphasised that community cooperation is vital in the ongoing fight against crime, particularly in tackling the challenges posed by cultism and armed robbery.

“We are making significant progress in our efforts to rid Osogbo and the entire state of criminal elements, but we need the support of the public. Together, we can make our communities safer,” she remarked.

The arrests of Joshua and Ayodeji represent a significant step forward in the Osun State Police Command’s campaign against cultism and violent crime.

As the investigations continue and the suspects await their day in court, the police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that justice is served and that the rule of law prevails.

The ongoing crackdown on cultist activities in Osogbo and other parts of the state is expected to yield more arrests in the coming days, as the police intensify their operations to dismantle these dangerous networks and restore peace to the affected communities.