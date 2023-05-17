Overseas travel ban lifted on Lanka’s ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa

A Sri Lankan court here on Wednesday ordered the lifting of the overseas travel ban on former president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court imposed a ban on overseas travel on Rajapaksa, 77, and over a dozen other politicians in May last year in view of investigations against them for their alleged involvement in the deadly attack on peaceful anti-government protesters in Colombo.

At least nine people were killed and over 300 others injured in the violence in May.

The overseas travel ban on former president Rajapaksa, MP Rohitha

Abeygunawardena, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and ex-Provincial Council member Kanchana Jayaratne was completely lifted by the Fort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, newsfirst.lk website reported.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered the court registrar to immediately convey the order to the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration. The impounded passports were ordered to be released to the four politicians, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

A number of MPs’ homes and offices were torched by enraged mobs in Sri Lanka last year in a wave of spontaneous violence triggered after then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s supporters attacked anti-government protesters amidst the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation.