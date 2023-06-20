Oyo Assembly appoints principal officers

The Oyo State House of Assembly has announced the appointment of its principal officers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during plenary.

Infostride News recalls that the House was inaugurated last week.

Edward Adebowale Ogundoyin was re-elected as Speaker, while Muhammed Abiodun Fadeyi was re-elected as Deputy Speaker last week.

Announcing the names of the principal officers of the House, the Speaker named Sanjo Adedoyin (Ogbomoso South) as the Majority Leader of the House and Salami Ayinde Waliu (Irepo) as the Minority Leader.

He announced Gbenga Oyekola (Atiba) as Chief Whip, Yusuf Adebisi (Ibadan South West I) as Deputy Chief Whip, and Sunkanmi Babalola (Egbeda) as Deputy Majority Leader.

Infostride News reports that the House also constituted a seven-man ad hoc committee to continue the investigation of alleged misappropriation of funds and other allegations levelled against some council chairpersons.

Members of the committee include Peter Ojedokun (chairman), Oladeji Oparinde, Tunde Kehinde, Gabriel Babajide, Sanjo Adedoyin, Bamidele Adeola, and Akande Modiu.