Pakistan PM Imran Khan Seeks Legal Opinion On No-confidence Motion

Prime Minister Imran Khan has met the Attorney General and sought legal opinion on the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition parties which have held his government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the government is anxious and making all attempts to foil the Opposition’s move to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) regime led by Khan, who has already claimed that the powerful Pakistan Army is backing him.

The no-confidence motion, signed by about 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides, which is not unusual in parliamentary democracies.

The report said that besides meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, whose removal has been sought by the Prime Minister’s (former) closest confidants in the party, Prime Minister Khan also met Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan and sought his legal opinion on the no-confidence motion.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet leaders of the PTI’s allies, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Grand Demo¬cratic Alliance and party leaders in Sindh, it said.

Opposition parties blame Khan’s government for uncontrolled inflation that has broken the back of poor people of the country, while Khan accuses them of trying to remove as he was not willing to condone the alleged corruption by the leading Opposition leaders.

Soon after the Opposition submitted its no-confidence motion in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat, Khan said that he was going nowhere and that he did not fear the Opposition’s move.

“The government will not be ousted, and will emerge stronger,” Khan was quoted as saying.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister was quite confident that the Opposition would face disappointment and the government would become stronger after he regained confidence in the NA.

Khan also said that he was happy this would be the Opposition’s ‘last attempt’ to oust him.

“We will defeat them in such a way that they will not be able to recover from it until 2028,” he said, indicating that he would be reelected in 2023 for another 5-year term.

Khan, a former cricketer, came to power in 2018 and elections are to be held in 2023 if he succeeded to ward off the challenge of no-trust move.

The prime minister also said that there were “multiple foreign hands” backing the Opposition, adding he was completely prepared to handle the political situation.

“A Captain doesn’t reveal his strategy all at once,” he said.

He also alleged that lawmakers were offered bribes of Rs 180 million (USD 1 million).

He reiterated that the Pakistan Army would never support “these thieves” (Opposition leaders).