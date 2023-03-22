Stop Dissing People With Their Age – Simi

Popular singer, Simi has come out to say that dissing someone with their age or being broke is silly. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.
According to her, such logic is very poor and it only shows a lack of creative ways to put people in their place.
Her words,
WOW.
