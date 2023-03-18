Patrick Vieira Impact Since 2021 Has Been Significant For Crystal Palace – Chairman

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has left his role as coach after a dismal run of form which has seen the club without a win in their last 12 matches. The club recently announced this via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to club chairman, Steve Parish, the decision was reached with massive regret because Vieira‘s positive impact since joining in the summer of 2021 has been significant.

He, however, added that the Frenchman had to be fired because results in recent months have put the club in a precarious situation.

His words, “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.”

“He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semifinal and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.”