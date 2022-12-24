Paul Pogba’s Brother, Mathias Released After 3 Months In Prison

Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias has been released from prison after being arrested and charged in September over an alleged extortion plot against the ex-MUFC player. Mathias Pogba’s lawyer, Me Yassine Bouzrou recently confirmed his client’s release to Le Parisien and BFMTV, with the 32-year-old having been in pre-trial detention since his arrest.

Mathias Pogba has always insisted he is innocent, with his lawyer saying he is a complete stranger to any extortion attempt against his brother.

Under the terms of his release, Mathias Pogba has reportedly been prohibited from contacting Paul and his mother.

