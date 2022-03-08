PDP Crisis: Why We’re Not Happy With Obaseki – Edo Deputy Gov, Philip Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that himself, his followers and those of Governor Godwin Obaseki do not feel accepted in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Shaibu said that they joined the PDP not because they wanted to do so but because they fell out with their erstwhile political godfather and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who, according to him, meted out oppression on them.

Recall that Shaibu, and his principal, Governor Obaseki were forced to dump the ruling party for the PDP in 2019, in order to secure a second-term ticket.

They were reelected for another four years after coming victorious in the 2020 governorship election in the State.

Now, Shaibu said that they are planning to leave the PDP again because they do not feel at home in the State’s ruling party but do not know the next political party they are moving to.

“For me as Philip Shaibu, I have no plans now to leave. But for Philip Shaibu and his followers and the followers of Obaseki, that left APC to the PDP, they all plan to leave PDP, but to where I don’t know,” he said.

“We feel not accepted in PDP and that is the reason we are actually thinking that it is time to just throw the curtain to leave,” he said, according to Channels TV.

He went on to say that Governor Obaseki has been appealing to them to remain in the party and has expressed his unwillingness to dump the party, a situation which Shaibu said he was not comfortable with.

“Some of us are not happy with the governor’s statement saying he is not leaving the PDP.

“For some of us, we felt we left APC because of the governor, not because we wanted to join PDP,” he added.