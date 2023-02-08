PDP: I will reopen all international borders if elected – Atiku in Yobe

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his resolve to re-open all international borders and strengthen national security if elected president of the country.

Atiku stated this yesterday while addressing a mammoth crowd at a presidential rally held in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The presidential candidate said the idea behind his plan to reopen the borders, is for business activities between Nigeria and its neighbours to flourish.

Atiku asked the crowd, “Do you want peace to return to Yobe?” and they answered in chorus “Yes”.

He then assured them that if they vote for PDP in the upcoming general elections peace will return to Yobe.

“We will make sure that our schools are open so that our children would continue to go to schools.

“We also promise to empower our young men and women by giving them capital to set up businesses in order to live successful life”, Atiku assured.

For a meaningful change, the PDP presidential standard bearer, charged electorates in the state to come out en masse and vote for PDP.

At the presidential campaign rally, the national leadership of the party officially received more than 460 defected APC supporters into the PDP as well as presented the flag to the party’s governorship candidate in Yobe State, Shariff Abdullahi.