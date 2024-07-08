PDP Ondo Chapter Denies Electing New Chairman

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted claims that a new chairman has been elected following the death of Fatai Adams.

This denial was issued in a statement on Monday by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ikantu Peretei.

Since Adams’ passing on February 14, the party’s state Deputy Chairman, Mr. Tola Alabere, has been serving as the Acting Chairman.

Peretei clarified that the current State Executive Committee’s tenure would conclude on August 3.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo State chapter wishes to state that no state chairman has been elected to replace the former Chairman, Fatai Adams,” Peretei stated.

He emphasized that the PDP Constitution of 2017, as amended, has clear provisions for the replacement of officers due to death or removal.

“Article 47(6) of our constitution is very clear. Therefore, the purported congratulatory message, which has no author, is fake, baseless, unconstitutional and crafted to create problems where there are none,” he explained.

Peretei condemned the congratulatory message as a mutinous act aimed at undermining efforts to rally support for the PDP Governorship Candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, in the upcoming November election.