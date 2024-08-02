PDP Urges Federal Government to Review Anti-People Policies Amidst Nationwide Protests

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to urgently review its policies that are “suffocating lives in the country.”

This appeal was made by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja during the first day of citizen-led hunger protests held across major cities in Nigeria.

Ologunagba stated that the nationwide protests could have been avoided if the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had shown humility and sensitivity, and had taken sincere steps to address the hardship caused by its poorly implemented policies.

The PDP highlighted that it had previously offered advice on the state of the economy to the APC government, including a recent statement on June 6, 2024, urging President Tinubu to listen to the concerns of Nigerians.

“There is hunger and destitution in the land. The reaction of hungry people is better imagined! Mr. President, please act now,” Ologunagba said. “Sadly, these counsels did not receive the expected consideration, resulting in the current situation.”

The PDP accused the APC of recruiting hoodlums to instigate violence, thereby justifying a clampdown and the killing of innocent Nigerians.

The party lamented that more than 120 million Nigerians have become destitute, unable to afford daily meals and necessities due to the APC’s policies, which have caused the poverty rate to soar over 40%.

The PDP further emphasized that what Nigerians expect now is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to personally address the nation, announce significant policy reviews, and order an investigation into the alleged looting of subsidy and palliative funds.