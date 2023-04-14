PDP vs APC: Atiku begs voters in Adamawa, Kebbi

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, begged voters in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed April 15 for supplementary elections in the states.

The election will be conducted in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 state assembly constituencies.

In a statement by his spokesperson Paul Ibe, Atiku enjoined the electorate to support his party’s standard bearers.

“I make a special appeal to voters to ensure that PDP enjoys overwhelming support,” the former Vice President noted.

In his home state Adamawa, 36,935 voters in 69 polling units (PUs) are expected, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari.

PDP’s Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is seeking re-election, though faces a strong contender, Senator Aisha Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Kebbi, 94,209 voters in 142 PUs are expected to cast their ballot to determine the winner between APC’s Nasir Idris and PDP’s Aminu Bande, a retired General.