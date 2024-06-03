PDP Zones State Chairman Position to Abia North

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that the position of state chairman will be zoned to the Abia North senatorial zone.

This decision emerged from a caucus meeting held on Sunday.

The motion to maintain the zoning arrangement was moved by former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu, and seconded by former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, following the adoption of recommendations by the PDP committee on rotation and zoning.

In a statement signed by Abraham Amah, the Vice Chairman and acting Publicity Secretary, it was detailed:

“The state caucus subsequently zoned the Chairmanship to Abia North, as all positions formerly held by Abia South were turned to Abia North, all positions held by Abia North were turned to Abia Central, and all positions held by Abia Central were turned over to Abia South.”

While some PDP members have praised the zoning formula for promoting stability and equity, others from Abia North have voiced their demands for further compensation.

They seek the next PDP Governorship slot for Abia North, citing the “injustice” of 2023.

Ogbo Kalu, a party chieftain from Bende LGA, Abia North, attributed the party’s poor performance in 2023 to the imposition of candidates and the perceived injustice done to Abia North.

“The zoning of the PDP chairmanship to Abia North is not what Abia North deserves.

I tell you that it cannot assuage the injustice our party did to Abia North. We deserve the gubernatorial ticket,” Kalu asserted.