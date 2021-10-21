PDP’s Silence Over Killing Of Monarchs In Imo Worrisome – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State chapter, on Thursday, expressed worry over the silence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the mindless attack which led to the untimely death of two prominent traditional rulers in the State, leaving many others severely wounded.

The ruling party under the leadership of Hon. Macdonald Kelechi Ebere said, “Our party has observed with great concern the silence of the political oppositions in the face of these reckless attacks on innocent citizens of the State.

“We are further worried that the same opposition will not hesitate to rise in critic against government and security agencies in their lawful efforts to bring perpetrators of violent crimes to book. Opposition without conscience is a dangerous threat to democracy and humanity.”