Pedri Understands The Game Like Iniesta – Xavi

Barcelona coach, Xavi has come out to hail youngster Pedri for his performances at the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the young starlet reminds him of his former team-mate and Barca great, Andres Iniesta because he absolutely understands the game.

Xavi added that the way Pedri goes between the lines and behind the pivots shows that he has a great future ahead of him.

His words, “It’s how he understands the game, how he goes between the lines, how he goes behind the pivots. He reminds me a lot of Andres Iniesta.”

“He’s wonderful. I haven’t seen many talents like that.”

On the victory vs Bilbao, “I expected it because the team is getting better and better, they are training very, very well.”

“The opponent is an excellent team. I think we played a serious game. The feeling is very good and that is what we are working on. I am very happy.”

“Obviously players with goals have joined – Aubameyang, Adama [Traore]. We have Dembele back. Memphis is coming back from injury and scores. Luuk comes back and scores. Scoring four against Athletic is not easy at all.”

“At the moment we are not ruling anything out, knowing that Madrid is strong.”

“We have to climb positions. We are still fourth and we have to go to third. A quiet week is coming to prepare for the match against Elche.”