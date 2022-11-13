Pep Guardiola Is Special – Messi

PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to heap praise on Pep Guardiola by jokingly saying that his style of play did football a lot of harm. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Pep definitely made football look so simple with his unique style of play, and it got to a point when every other coach wanted to copy him.

Messi added that the Spaniard is surely the best coach he has played under because he is special.

His words, “Guardiola did football a lot of harm because he made it look so easy and so simple that everyone wanted to copy him,”

“Later I found many ‘Guardiolas’ out there and you realise what we did and what that was.”

On if Pep is the best coach he played under, “Without a doubt. He has something special, above all how he watched and prepared for matches and how he communicates, because of how he transmitted it to you.”