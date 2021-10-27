Nasarawa plans already in motion towards achieving digital economy

The Director-General, Nasarawa Bureau for Information Communications and Technology (BITC), Shehu Ibrahim, established that the state is on schedule towards achieving digital transformation of its economy.

Ibrahim mentioned this at a press briefing on Friday in Lafia, as part of activities to mark the 2021 Digital Nigeria Day which is celebrated on October 24 every year.

The director-general said that the state government is developing a master plan to migrate from analogue to e-governance to deliver digital services that would drive the state’s economy for sustainable development.

He said the master plan is geared towards creating a digital transformation government that would be cost effective and operate seamlessly.

Ibrahim said that the master plan is expected to entrench e-commerce with the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) for sustainable development of the state.

“ICT has been one of the key areas that this administration focused on, through regulating, training, restructuring, re-equipping, developing, and keying into the digital economy and service delivery.

“With the growing dependence on ICT by governments across the globe, Nasarawa state is set to strategically position itself in the nation’s technological space,” the DG said.