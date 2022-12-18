Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Still Going Strong

Things between actor Pete Davidson and supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly heating up. Recall that rumours began to swirl last month about the pair months after Davidson’s break up with Kim Kardashian and Emily’s divorce from her ex-husband.

A source said, “They are going strong and getting a little more serious. And the pair are really enjoying their time together.”

“There are a lot of strong similarities between Davidson and Ratalkowski, similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise, as well as a love of the East Coast.”

WOW.