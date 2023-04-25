Pete Davidson Set To Face Criminal Charges For Crashing His Car Into A House

Popular comedian, Pete Davidson might be facing possible criminal charges after crashing his car in a house. TMZ recently reported that the Beverly Hills Police Department just wrapped its investigation and sent the case over to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether Pete will be charged for the crash.

Before the investigation was concluded, drugs and alcohol were ruled out as factors in the mishap, however, it was gathered that Pete was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Pete was actually driving with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders when he lost control of his Mercedes, drove through someone’s yard and crashed into the side of their house.

WOW.