Peter Obi Decries Fraud, Irregularities in 2023 General Election

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the last general election, citing widespread fraud and irregularities. Obi highlighted these issues in a series of posts on social media platform X on Saturday.

“Nigeria’s 2023 election, with less than 30% voter turnout, over 60% of the polling stations starting late, and no diaspora voting, was plagued by allegations of fraud and widespread irregularities, all forms of glitches, despite an enormous expenditure to the tune of about a billion dollars (direct allocation of ₦313 billion and donor agencies’ support),” Obi wrote.

He contrasted this with an ideal scenario where “with about 60% voter turnout, over 90% of polling open on time, allowing diaspora voting, the results and updates were real-time without any form of technical glitches during the election.”

The former Anambra State governor expressed that the controversy surrounding Nigeria’s electoral process is a painful reminder of the country’s ongoing struggles with democratic governance.

In the election, Obi placed third, behind Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).